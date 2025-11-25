The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and Auxiliary will host their annual Christmas Party on Thursday, December 11, 2025, at the VFW Post in Jasper. The evening begins at 6:30 p.m., with a fried chicken dinner served at 7 p.m.

The cost of the meal is $12 per person. Attendees are asked to RSVP by December 2 by calling Donna Brittingham at 812-630-3029 or by emailing dskieffner@yahoo.com.

The DAV and Auxiliary encourage members and guests to attend and enjoy the seasonal gathering on December 11.