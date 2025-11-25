The Heritage Hills FFA recently completed a community service project creating handmade shadow boxes for the families of local veterans. The boxes were crafted in two versions, using Cherry and Oak wood.

This project was made possible through the support of Masterbrand Cabinets, American Woodland Enterprises, Keusch Glass, Patriot Engineering, and the Heritage Hills Agriculture Department/FFA.

There is no cost for the shadow boxes and families can reserve one by emailing Paul Steinmetz at psteinmetz@nspencer.k12.in.us. Shadow boxes can be picked up at Heritage Hills High School.