Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) announced recently that Christy Mehringer has joined the health system as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Mehringer brings more than 20 years of financial leadership experience in healthcare organizations across Indiana, including Columbus Regional Health, Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center, and Indiana University Health. Mehringer’s first day at DCH will be Tuesday, December 16th, 2025.

Throughout her career, Mehringer has served in a variety of financial, operational, and revenue cycle leadership roles, most recently as Director of System Financial Operations, Reporting, and Planning at Columbus Regional Health.

Her background includes directing revenue cycle operations, financial forecasting, Epic electronic health record implementation and optimization, capital planning, audit oversight, strategic decision support, and practice management finance. She has led teams responsible for hospital and professional billing, financial close processes, analytics, and multi-site integration.

At Memorial Hospital, Mehringer oversaw all revenue cycle activities and partnered closely with IT and clinical teams during a full Epic implementation. She previously served as Director of Financial Applications/IT, where she was responsible for the Epic implementation across hospital billing, professional billing, patient access, coding, and related third-party systems. In that role, she helped develop and manage a $39 million Epic capital budget and delivered a successful go-live in just 10 months.

As CFO, Mehringer will support the hospital’s strategic direction, including the ongoing management agreement with Deaconess, growth in urology and OB-GYN services, expanded interventional radiology capabilities and GI and general surgery services, and operational improvements across the health system.

Mehringer grew up in a small town in Illinois and lives in Jasper with her husband, Brent, and their two sons, Calvin (11) and Miles (8). Outside of work, she can often be found supporting her sons’ many sports activities, cooking, or enjoying a good Netflix series.