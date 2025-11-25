The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a lane closure for State Road 56 in Dubois County.

Beginning on or around Monday, December 1, State Road 56 will be reduced to one lane of traffic near Jasper. This lane closure will occur between County Road 350 West and Pine Crest Drive over Crooked Creek.

This lane closure will allow for a shoulder replacement project. This work is expected to take three weeks to complete, depending on the weather. This shoulder replacement project is in preparation for bridge work in 2026.

One lane of traffic will remain open during this project. Traffic flow will be controlled with a temporary traffic signal. INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, use extra caution, and avoid distractions when traveling in and near work zones.