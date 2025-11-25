The 6th Annual Red, White and Boots Music Fest returns to Historic League Stadium on August 29th, featuring a packed lineup of national and rising country artists. Ole 60 will headline the event, with The Jack Wharff Band providing direct support. The schedule also includes performances by The Band Perry, Mark Wills, and Sarah Beth Brewer. The festival is presented by Shoe Sensation.

Rally Point Events President and Founder Lance Yearby says organizers expect the biggest turnout yet. The committee plans to deliver a festival experience unlike any previous year, blending new artists with viral talents and nostalgic country favorites from the 1990s and 2000s. Proceeds from the night benefit the Kicks for Kids Program.

Ole 60

Made in Hancock County, Kentucky, Ole 60 blends indie rock, folk songwriting, and country sensibilities into a sound that helped propel them into the spotlight in 2024. Their breakout single “smoke and a light” topped Spotify’s U.S. Viral Top 50, while their debut EP three twenty four reached No. 1 on Apple Music’s Country Albums chart, surpassing major artists such as Zach Bryan and Morgan Wallen.

Their momentum continued with their sophomore EP Songs About You and the viral hit “Thoughts of You,” which topped TikTok’s all-genre Viral 50 Music chart. Influenced by acts like Smashing Pumpkins, Metallica, Radiohead, John Prine, and Nicholas Jamerson, the band has amassed nearly 700 million global streams. Now headlining nationwide, Ole 60 recently released their full-length album Smokestack Town along with a surprise single, “Can’t Take It With You.”

The Jack Wharff Band

Hailing from Richmond, Virginia, The Jack Wharff Band delivers an energetic blend of bluegrass, country, and rock. Known for their dynamic live performances and genre-defying original music, the group gained attention through viral TikTok and Instagram Reels clips featuring their standout instrumentation and songwriting.

The Band Perry

The Band Perry, a Grammy, CMA, and ACM award-winning trio, is recognized for its bold artistic reinvention and genre-spanning sound. After achieving nine-time Platinum status with their breakout hit “If I Die Young,” the group spent more than a decade topping charts, selling over 2.5 million albums, and earning one billion streams. Their return in 2025 marks the end of a hiatus and the beginning of a new era, showcasing their signature Appalachian Gothic sound, powerful storytelling, and high-energy performances.

Mark Wills

Mark Wills remains a country staple with multiple chart-topping singles. His Platinum-certified album Wish You Were Here produced two No. 1 hits, including the title track and “19 Somethin’.” Wills has six additional Top 10 singles, including “Jacob’s Ladder,” “I Do (Cherish You),” “Don’t Laugh at Me,” “She’s in Love,” and “Back at One.” Several songs he recorded — including “Somebody” and “What Hurts the Most” — later became major hits for other artists.

Sarah Beth Brewer

Sarah Beth Brewer blends nostalgic warmth with modern country edge, emerging from Western Kentucky as a rising singer-songwriter. She has opened for Ernest, Sons of Habit, William Michael Morgan, Zach Top, and others, and previously performed at Red, White and Boots before artists such as Tyler Farr, Randy Houser, and John Michael Montgomery. Brewer is currently nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year and Song of the Year by the Josie Music Awards, and has achieved both a No. 1 independent single and a Top 40 Country Radio hit.

Tickets are available at www.rwbmusic.com.

Pre-sale begins tomorrow for previous ticket buyers, who will receive a code by email. Tickets open to the general public on Thursday.

For questions, contact Lance Yearby at 1-618-771-7408.