Mary Catherine Fessel Schueler, 95, of Owensboro, passed away on Monday November 24, 2025, at the Heartford House while under the care of Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky. She was born on December 2, 1929, in Harrison County, Indiana to the late George Henry Fessel and Theresa Elizabeth Timperman Fessel.

Mary was very involved in the Catholic Church, she served on the Altar Society (1953-1964) at St. Bartholomew in Columbus, IN, a longtime member of Daughters of Isabella (1954-1964) in Columbus, IN, and (1995-present) in Owensboro, served on the Parish Council at St. Paul, in Princeton, KY, coordinated the federal milk program at St. Paul Catholic School, in Princeton, was a teacher’s Assistant at St. Paul Catholic School, in Princeton, and served as the Eucharistic Minister at St. Paul, and to the homebound in Princeton.

She was also briefly employed as a waitress at The Village Inn in Princeton. Mary enjoyed trips with her husband Herb, going to Hawaii in 1977 and many trips to reunions of the 17th Airborne. In 2006 she accompanied Tom and Verlyn to Rome, Italy for Mother Theodore Guerin’s canonization.

Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Herbert Charles Schueler; a son Thomas Schueler; and her brothers, Charles, Jerome, Harold, Phillip, and Marvin Fessel.

Mary is survived by her children, Robert Schueler, Donna (Richard) Murphy, Daniel Schueler, Gary (Karen) Schueler, John (Shannon) Schueler, and daughter-in-law, Verlyn Schueler; grandchildren, Lauren, Stephen, Kathleen, Sarah, Abigail, Isabelle, Dillon, and Aubrie; great-grandchildren, Justus, Ryken, Zipporah, Breandan, William, Parker, Ella, and two more on the way; and her sisters, Margaret Smith and Carolyn Schueler.

The funeral Mass for Mary will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 29, 2025, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Pat Reynolds officiating. Entombment to follow in St. Ann Chapel at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday from 3 until 7 p.m. with prayers at 6:30 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and on Saturday from 9 a.m. until time of the Mass at the church.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Daughters of Isabella c/o Catholic Diocese of Owensboro 600 Locust Street Owensboro, KY 42301, and Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky 3419 Wathen’s Crossing Owensboro, KY 42301.

