Daviess Community Hospital today announced that its Pillar Award will be presented quarterly beginning in 2026, expanding recognition for teammates who uphold and strengthen the hospital’s work and workforce through excellent care, access, education, and community health.

Starting next year, honorees will be named in April (recognizing January–March), July (April–June), October (July–September), and January (October–December).

“The Pillar Award shines a light on the people who quietly make exceptional care possible every day—across our hospital and clinics,” said Jenna Bedwell, MSN, RN, NE-BC, chief nursing officer at Daviess Community Hospital. “Moving to a quarterly format gives us more opportunities to recognize those steady supports of our mission and to share the difference they make for patients, families, and teammates.”

Nominations are accepted year-round and may be submitted by patients, families, community members, and DCH staff. The award is open to all DCH staff except licensed nurses. (Nurses continue to be recognized through the DAISY Award.)

To nominate a DCH teammate for the Pillar Award, complete the brief online form at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/dchpillar.

“Whether it’s removing barriers to care, explaining next steps in a way that truly helps, or collaborating with community partners, these stories matter,” Bedwell said. “If someone made a difference for you, we encourage you to nominate them.”

Each Pillar Award honoree receives a Pillar pin for their badge or lanyard, a bouquet of flowers, and department signage during the quarter following the award.

For more information about the Pillar Award, visit http://www.dchosp.org/pillar.