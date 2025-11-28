Loogootee is gearing up for the holiday season with its annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Sunday, November 30. The community is invited to gather from 5 to 7 p.m. for an evening of festive activities to welcome the start of the season.
The event’s centerpiece will be the lighting of the town Christmas tree, followed by a range of holiday fun. Children can visit with Santa, take photos, and drop off their letters. Attendees can also explore local vendors offering unique gift items and seasonal treats.
