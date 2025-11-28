Rock legend John Mellencamp and his entrepreneur son Hud Mellencamp have officially joined the Save Hoosier National Forest movement, which continues to gain broad nonpartisan support across Indiana. The Mellencamps are partnering with Women with Guts Productions and Magnet Films to produce a new documentary about activists fighting U.S. Forest Service plans to log, burn, and chemically treat parts of the Hoosier National Forest—Indiana’s only national forest. This partnership grants filmmakers the ability to use John Mellencamp’s iconic music in the soundtrack for the project, titled Saving the Hoosier: The Fight for America’s Forests, while Hud Mellencamp, a Duke University graduate and founder of his own whiskey brand, will serve as the film’s narrator.

Hud Mellencamp says his connection to the Hoosier National Forest runs deep, noting that it is where he grew up and still lives. He recalls meeting his best friend and future business partner there when he and his brother unexpectedly encountered two other boys in the middle of the woods—an encounter that sparked a lifelong friendship. Mellencamp explains that the group now runs Mellencamp Whiskey Company together and still spends time in the same forest, foraging blackberries and making blackberry wine. Although the whiskey business relies on oak barrels, he emphasizes that the company uses sustainably sourced materials, adding that public forests do not need to be cut when lumber can be obtained from private lands.

Executive producer Rachael Himsel describes how a visit to Clash Art Gallery helped bring the collaboration together. After seeing John Mellencamp’s artwork on display, she expressed interest to the gallery owner in using his music or possibly having him narrate the film. The gallery owner later connected with Mellencamp representative Cathy Richey, and within days Himsel received confirmation that the music could be used and that Hud Mellencamp would narrate. She hopes this added spotlight will help the team reach its $35,000 fundraising goal through their GoFundMe campaign.

The documentary is being co-produced by David Yosha, founder of Magnet Films, with Alex Johnson on the camera crew. The production team includes Jennifer Wagner of Mass Ave PR and digital specialist Polina Shumanova, along with advisors Steven Stewart and entertainment marketing executive Frank Chiocchi. In addition to Mellencamp’s music, the soundtrack will feature songs by longtime forest activist Andy Mahler, founder of the Indiana Forest Alliance, Protect Our Woods, and Heartwood. The film also includes Indiana Governor Mike Braun, who has written numerous letters of support and was interviewed for the project. Additional music will feature Hoosier artists Krista Detor, Carrie Newcomer, Sarah Flint, Jeff Shew, and Busman’s Holiday, with artwork by Bonnie Gordon-Lucas and supplemental footage provided by Visit Indiana.

Several entertainment industry figures have expressed support for the movement, including Bloomington natives Angelo Pizzo—writer and producer of Hoosiers and Rudy—and producer, educator, and activist Anna Strout Eisenberg. Numerous organizations have also taken public stands against the U.S. Forest Service’s plan. Supporters include the Orange County Board of Commissioners, Monroe County Board of Commissioners, Crawford County Board of Commissioners, Indiana Forest Alliance, Friends of Lake Monroe and board president Dr. Sherry Mitchell-Bruker, Hoosier Environmental Council, Friends of the Ferdinand State Forest, and the Buffalo Trace Preservation Group.

Himsel says the goal of the film is to highlight the efforts of Hoosiers working together, regardless of political affiliation, to protect public lands and envision a more sustainable future for the state’s forests. With widespread community backing, the filmmakers now aim to secure the final funding needed to complete the project.

The GoFundMe campaign for Saving the Hoosier: The Fight for America’s Forests is available at https://gofund.me/e7becbe72. Those wishing to make a tax-deductible donation may contact the fiscal sponsor, Artists for Climate Awareness. Additional information and donation options are available at SavingTheHoosier.com.