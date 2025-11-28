Luis Alberto Benavides, age 40, of Jasper, passed away at 1:30 a.m., November 27, 2025, at Deaconess Memorial Medical Center in Jasper.

He was born April 4, 1985, in El Salvador to Jose Luis Benavides and Mariana De Jesus Cortez. Luis worked in nursing.

He is survived by his parents; two sisters, Patricia E. Sanchez and Milagro Cortez; and by several nieces and nephews.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at the Jasper Seventh-day Adventist Church in Jasper on Saturday, November 29, 2025. Rainey Funeral Home in Dale has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to a favorite charity in Luis’s name. Condolences may be shared online at: www.raineyfuneralhome.com.