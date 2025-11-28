Edna E. Smith, age 82, of Plymouth, formerly of Dale, went to be with her lord surrounded by her loving family.

Edna was born on January 5, 1935, in Siberia, Indiana, the daughter of the late Fremon and Lula Anna (Quinlin) Kline. She attended Chippewa Falls public schools and graduated from Chippewa Falls High School. Edna moved to Plymouth in 1969, where she made numerous memories with her children and grandchildren. She worked as a caregiver her entire life and retired in 2011. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her for her generosity and strong faith.

Edna is survived by her children; Paul Smith, Michelle (Daniel) Lubach, Timothy (Tina) Smith, and Kenneth (Julie) Smith; a daughter-in-law Cindy Smith; siblings, James Kline, Rosemary Harper, and Eleanor Marek. Edna is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren who she loved unconditionally.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Randy Smith; siblings, Raymond Kline, Amy Dotterweich, Winona Stark, Robert Kline, Anothony Kline, and Margaret Perrot.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. Steve Staehling and his medical staff and to Dr. Taylor of St. Nicholas Hospital for helping Edna in her final days. Your support and thoughtfulness will forever be remembered. A personal thank you to Ednas great-grandson Nicholus Godfrey who was instrumental in the care and support she needed the last several years of her life.

A graveside service for Edna E. Smith will be held at 3:00 p.m., E.S.T., Saturday. December 6, 2025, at Dale Cemetery. Rainey Funeral Home in Dale has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.raineyfuneralhome.com