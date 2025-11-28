The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) has announced that sales of the new Blackout license plate now rival many of their highest-selling Special Group Recognition(SGR) license plates, generating over $2.3 million to be reinvested in the agency.

As of this week, approximately 70,000 vehicles are now sporting the new Blackout license plates, and Indiana’s sales numbers have outpaced other states’ version of the plate.

While many of the Blackout license plates sold have been to standard passenger vehicles, the BMV reminds customers that Blackout plates are also available for light trucks(11,000 lbs. or less), motorcycles, and RVs.

Additionally, a new disability Blackout plate option will be coming in 2026.

Customers can choose Blackout or any other plate designs available in person at a BMV branch, online via myBMV.com, or at a BMV Connect Kiosk. Additional fees for the Blackout license plate will be applied.

For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk near you, visit IN.gov/BMV.