The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration announced they received updated guidance from the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service requiring a recalculation of benefits for all 274,000 SNAP households in Indiana. As a result, November SNAP benefits will be delayed by at least one week.

Under the new guidance, each household’s benefit must be recalculated using a revised formula. FNS has reduced the federally determined maximum allotment for a household by 50%. SNAP assumes households spend 30% of their net income on food. Therefore, SNAP benefits are calculated by subtracting 30% of the household’s net income from the federally determined maximum allotment.

The Indiana FSSA stated they understand the urgency of the situation and are working swiftly to complete the recalculations and resume benefit issuance as soon as possible. In the meantime, Hoosiers in need of immediate food assistance are encouraged to call 211 or contact their local food bank.

The FSSA will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available. The guidance from FNS can be found at fns.usda.gov/snap/benefit-administrative-expense-update-Nov-2025.