A month-long food drive taking place this November in Jasper is currently underway to help local families put food on the table this holiday season.

Foods accepted for the drive include canned goods, cereal, oatmeal, granola bars, peanut butter, jelly, spaghetti and sauce, hamburger helper, and rice and noodle sides. Any non expired and non perishable goods are also accepted. It is asked that no goods with glass containers be donated.

Throughout November donations can be brought to the Center on 5th, located at 505 West 5th Street in Jasper, and dropped in the marked boxes outside doors #1 and #4. All donations collected will be donated to local food banks and organizations.

Monetary donations can be made directly to Community CHEW using the QR Code found on the flyer above.

By Celia Neukam

