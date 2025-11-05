The Jasper Chamber of Commerce has announced they are hosting a free event on how to launch a business on Thursday, November 13th, 2025, from 1 to 4 PM.

This session taking place at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce, located at 302 West 6th Street, will feature speaker Grant Sherfick helping aspiring entrepreneurs turn their ideas into successful ventures with practical steps.

While the event is free, registration is required, and can be made by phone at 812-482-6866, or by email at chamber@jasperin.org.