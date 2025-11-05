Latest News

Indiana FSSA States November SNAP Benefits Delayed by One Week at Minimum Month-Long Food Drive Open Now at Jasper Center on 5th Street Launching a Business Free Guide Session Scheduled by Jasper Chamber Pike County Sheriff Releases New Images of Dollar General Burglary Suspect Body Found at Bluegrass FWA Identified as Kentucky Woman

The Jasper Chamber of Commerce has announced they are hosting a free event on how to launch a business on Thursday, November 13th, 2025, from 1 to 4 PM.

This session taking place at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce, located at 302 West 6th Street, will feature speaker Grant Sherfick helping aspiring entrepreneurs turn their ideas into successful ventures with practical steps.

While the event is free, registration is required, and can be made by phone at 812-482-6866, or by email at chamber@jasperin.org.

On By Celia Neukam

Related Post