Florence Louise Conrad, age 86, of Crystal, Indiana, passed away at 5:05 p.m. on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at Springs Valley Meadows in French Lick, Indiana, where she has resided since November, 2024.

She was born at Griffin, Indiana, on April 17, 1939, to John and Nellie (Johnson) McGuire. She married Robert G. Conrad on September 29, 1956, at Crystal Community Church. He preceded her in death on February 4, 2017.

Florence attended Dubois High School and retired from the Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and visiting with friends. Flo also enjoyed reading, baking, bird watching, and flower gardening. She was a member of the Crystal Community Church.

She is survived by one son, John (Pam) Conrad of Dubois; three daughters, Sherry (Allen) Schnell of Dubois, Sheila Taulman (Scott) of Columbus and Shelly (Mike) Letterman of Crystal; eight grandchildren, Tiffanee (Will) Boone, Chasity (Shaun) Fowler, Contessa (Jesus) Monarrez, Evan (Brittany) Schnell, Lindsey (Brad) Danhafer, Brooklyn Taulman (fiancé, Alex Parsons), Tyler (Rachel) Durcholz, Sabrina Miller (fiancé, Max), 21 great-grandchildren, and loving nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death besides her husband are four brothers, Eddie, Everett, Robert and John McGuire and one sister, Meralea Dillon.

A visitation for Florence Louise Conrad will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time on Monday, November 10, 2025, at Crystal Community Church in Crystal, Indiana.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 10, 2025, at Crystal Community Church with burial to follow in the Crystal Community Cemetery. Rev. Michael Stout will officiate.

Memorial contributions can be made to Crystal Community Church or to a favorite charity.

