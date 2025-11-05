Authorities in Pike County continue to investigate a break-in at the Dollar General on State Road 64 that happened in the early morning hours of October 29. Investigators say the suspect fired multiple rounds into the store’s glass doors around 3:20 a.m. to force entry.

Additional images of the suspect are now being shared publicly, and investigators believe the same individual is also responsible for a Dollar General break-in in Mount Carmel, Illinois.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact 812-354-6024 or submit a tip through the Sheriff’s Office app or online at pikecountysheriffsoffice.com.