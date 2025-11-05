Latest News

Detectives were able to positively identify the woman found deceased in the Bluegrass Fish and Wildlife area as Kristina Robison, 35, of Henderson, KY.

During this investigation, detectives were also able to determine Robison’s death occurred in Henderson, KY. Her body was then transported into Indiana and placed in the Bluegrass Fish and Wildlife area near New Harmony Road and Klippel Road.

A person of interest was arrested in Knox County, IN, on unrelated drug charges and an outstanding felony warrant. He is still in custody.

Since Robison’s death occurred in Henderson, KY, the Indiana State Police has turned over the investigation to the Henderson Police Department. Please direct further inquiries to Sergeant Bill Russell at 270-831-1295.

This is a joint investigation conducted by the Indiana State Police, Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, Henderson Police, Department of Natural Resources, and the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force.

