Roberta L. “Bert” Neuhoff, age 89, of Ireland, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 7:20 a.m. on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at Legacy Living in Jasper, Indiana.

Roberta was born in Jasper, Indiana, on November 19, 1935, as the baby of 13 siblings, to George and Rose (Henke) Hochgesang. She married Gilbert L. Neuhoff, on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 1957, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. He preceded her in death on January 1, 2021.

She was a homemaker and member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana.

Roberta loved her family, playing cards with her card club, and quilting; she had a real knack for gardening. She was a selfless individual with a big heart, who loved entertaining in her home that she kept with such pride. She was a wonderful cook, and was especially known for her apple pie.

Surviving are six children, Linda (Steve) Black, Sullivan, IN, David (Mary) Neuhoff, Ireland, IN, Nancy (Brian) Phelps, Evansville, IN, Janet (Don) Buchanan, Jasper, IN, Sandra (Steve) Holst, Huntingburg, IN, Tony (Cory Calmes) Neuhoff, Douglas, MI, 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, one sister, Gloria Wehr, Ireland, IN, one brother, Gilbert Hochgesang, Jasper, IN, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death besides her husband are 10 siblings, Victor Hochgesang, Florence Kessler, Loretta Hochgeang, Carl Hochgesang, Bernetta “Nettie” Tabeling, Carolyn Mehringer, Marie Hochgesang, Roman Hochgesang, Jeanne Wagner, and Oscar Hochgesang.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Roberta L. “Bert” Neuhoff will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 7, 2025, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Friday.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Mary Catholic Church, Heart-to-Heart Hospice, or to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.