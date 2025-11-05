Crawford County plans a four week closure of Highfill Chapel Road starting Monday, November 10, to replace a small structure and set a new bridge.

The work zone will be near 1037 Highfill Chapel Road, north of Taswell.

According to the Crawford County Highway Department crews will remove the existing structure and install the new span, and the road will remain closed to thru traffic for the duration of the project, weather permitting.

Motorists are asked to use Sycamore Road and Alstott Road as detours and to allow extra travel time while the project is underway.

Drivers should watch for signage, reduce speed near work crews, and avoid cutting through closed sections until the county reopens the road after construction is complete.

The county will provide updates if the schedule changes due to weather or field conditions.