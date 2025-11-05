Washington Surgical Associates (WSA) will begin seeing patients Monday, Nov. 17, inside the DCH Medical Clinic building at 1402 Grand Avenue, Washington, IN 47501. The practice’s phone (812-254-8856), fax (812-254-4831) and hours (Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m.; closed noon–1 p.m. for lunch) remain unchanged.

WSA will operate as its own clinic within the DCH Medical Clinic building—maintaining its dedicated care team, scheduling and workflows—while benefiting from shared support services on site.

“Co-locating specialty services under one roof helps us improve efficiency, reduce costs and strengthen staffing, while keeping the patient experience at the center. It’s a smart step for access and quality, and it reflects our commitment to growth in Daviess County,” said Jenna Bedwell, MSN, RN, NE-BC, chief nursing officer at Daviess Community Hospital.

Surgical services close to home

Washington Surgical Associates provides comprehensive general surgery and advanced gastrointestinal (GI) services, including screening, endoscopy, colonoscopy and surgical treatment of common GI conditions. No referral is needed.

Common procedures include:

General surgery: breast surgery; chemotherapy port placement; CO₂ laser therapy for skin lesions ; hemorrhoid removal; hernia repair (inguinal, umbilical, incisional); pilonidal cyst excision; robotic-assisted surgery with the da Vinci Xi® system (for eligible cases); skin cancer surgery ; skin lesion and cyst removal.

“Our goal is simple—high-quality surgical care, close to home,” Bedwell said. “This relocation makes it easier for patients to find the care they need, when they need it.”

Experienced, board-certified surgeons

Marcus A. Kurucz, M.D., FACS —board-certified general surgeon (also serves at the DCH Wound Care Center). Dr. Kurucz provides advanced general surgery, minimally invasive and robotic-assisted procedures, trauma care and wound management. He is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and has trained at Mayo Clinic, West Virginia University, the University of Connecticut and Carraway Methodist Medical Center.

—board-certified general surgeon (also serves at the DCH Wound Care Center). Dr. Kurucz provides advanced general surgery, minimally invasive and robotic-assisted procedures, trauma care and wound management. He is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and has trained at Mayo Clinic, West Virginia University, the University of Connecticut and Carraway Methodist Medical Center. Megan A. Stevenson, M.D., MPH, FACS—board-certified general surgeon with expertise in GI procedures (colonoscopy, EGD), breast surgery (cancer and benign) and minimally invasive/robotic-assisted approaches. Dr. Stevenson completed general surgery residency and served as chief resident at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and holds an MPH with a concentration in health policy.

Appointments and information

Patients with appointments on or after Nov. 17 should arrive at the new address: DCH Medical Clinic, 1402 Grand Avenue, Washington, IN 47501.

For scheduling and questions, call 812-254-8856. Fax: 812-254-4831.

Hours: Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m.; closed noon–1 p.m.