The Being for Others Health and Wellness Foundation (BFO) has announced the recipients of its third and final grant cycle of 2025, awarding 16 organizations whose projects advance health, well-being, and community resilience across BFO’s eight-county Southwest Indiana service region.

With this final cycle, BFO fulfills its 2025 commitment to invest just over $650,000 in community-based programs, marking the completion of the Foundation’s first year of grantmaking.

The Foundation received 52 applications during Cycle 3, totaling more than $1.5 million in requests. Following a rigorous review process, BFO selected the following projects for funding:

Indiana Cooperative Development Center – $50,000

Perinatal Recovery Housing Cooperative – Establishing a supportive housing cooperative for new and expectant mothers in Orange County, integrating perinatal care, behavioral health services, childcare, and workforce development.

City of Jasper – $6,000

Jasper Police Department Peer Support Program – Enhancing confidential peer-based mental health support for public safety officials, helping reduce stigma, improve resilience among officers and their families, and strengthen community safety.

Trotter House of Spencer County – $10,000

Trotter House Family Support – Launching a new pregnancy and family resource center providing free pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, mentoring, life-skills education, STI testing, and material support through a Baby Boutique.

North Spencer Community Action Center – $3,500

Restructure of the Food Pantry – Transitioning the food pantry to a client-choice model featuring fresh, nutritious ingredients and complete meal kits to promote dignity and healthier eating.

Perry County Council on Aging – $10,000

Meals and Themed Luncheons – Providing nutritious meals, transportation, and themed social events that reduce food insecurity and isolation for older adults, fostering fellowship, well-being, and stronger community connections.

The Oaks Transitional House for Women & Children – $10,000

Sustainability of The Oaks Transitional House – Maintaining safe, supportive housing for women and children experiencing homelessness while providing individualized recovery, employment, and stability services that help families move toward permanent housing and independence.

Pike County Prosecutor’s Office – $10,000

Fresh Look Project – Enhances the Pike County Prosecutor’s Office approach to substance-use-related cases by partnering with RISE Peer Recovery to provide individualized, peer-led support. Recovery coaches work with participants to navigate treatment, overcome barriers like housing and employment, and promote long-term stability that reduces recidivism.

Youth First, Inc. – $20,000

Student Assistance Program (SAP) – Supporting licensed mental health professionals in Daviess and Dubois County schools to provide prevention, intervention, and counseling services for K–12 students.

Dubois County CARES – $12,500

“You’ve Got This!” – Expanding eighth-grade prevention programming that builds coping skills, strengthens communication, and provides substance-use education for youth and their families.

Orange County Food Trust – $10,000

Increasing Regional Food Access – Funding a Local Food System Coordinator to lead mobile food programs, produce vouchers, meal kits, and nutrition education for low-income families and seniors.

Daviess County Peer Recovery – $10,000

Daviess IRACS SFY26 Match – Supporting peer-led reentry services for justice-involved individuals, including in-jail engagement, transition planning, and post-release recovery support.

Daviess County Family YMCA – $2,629

Bridging Language Barriers – Implementing an Instant Language Assistant device to improve communication and increase access to YMCA programs and services for all residents, regardless of language.

Centerstone of Indiana – $20,000

Access to Mental Health Services for Southern Indiana Schools – Delivering school-based therapy and Life Skills Training for uninsured or underinsured students in Crawford County to reduce barriers to care.

Family Life Services of Washington (First Choice Solutions) – $10,000

Provision of Medical Services by Nursing Staff – Sustaining essential free medical services, including pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, STI testing and treatment, and prenatal support for women and families experiencing unplanned pregnancies in Daviess and surrounding counties.

L4G, Inc. – $1,750

Kids Hope Mentoring Program– Providing one-on-one mentoring for at-risk students at Huntingburg Elementary School fostering resilience, confidence, and trusted adult relationships.

Shoals Community School Corporation – $375

RoxStars Robotics Program, History Heroes – A student-led initiative blending STEM, archaeology, and local history through video game development, museum visits, community presentations, and competitive challenges that build confidence, teamwork, well-being, and community connection.

For BFO, the 2025 grant cycles mark the beginning of a long-term commitment to partnering with community organizations working toward healthier, more connected, and more resilient communities.

For more information about the Being for Others Foundation, visit beingforothers.org.