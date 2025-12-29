Latest News

The Daviess County Highway Department has announced they have closed 400 South between 1250 East and Bledsoe Lane.

This closure began at 11:30 AM today, Monday, December 29th, 2025, and will continue until 3:30 PM to perform a culvert replacement.

On By Celia Neukam

