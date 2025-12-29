The Indiana Community Action Poverty Institute has announced their annual, non-partisan civic participation program, “Get IN-VOLVED”, will be returning in 2026.

The program encourages Hoosiers across the state to connect with their legislators and engage in policy advocacy on whatever topic is meaningful to them by offering skill-building activities that make engagement easier.

In 2025, the Get IN-Volved program featured three core trainers who offered lessons and bonus challenges on a range of topics from writing letters to the editor to tracking a bill through the legislative process. In 2026, the Institute is building out new and improved bite-sized trainings, such as understanding budgetary implications of bills and why committees matter.

Same as in past years, those who successfully complete the challenges associated with the weekly lessons can win prizes. This year, the challenge will also feature optional Zoom calls to ask questions and learn new skills.

Last year, the program saw 41 participants complete 284 civic engagement challenges. This year, organizers of Get IN-Volved hope to reach at least 100 participants.

Interested individuals can register for the program online at surveymonkey.com/r/getinvolved2026?blm_aid=20194.

Local businesses interested in donating toward the prize pool can reach out to institute@incap.org with details, or individuals can donate to support the program through the Institute’s donation page.