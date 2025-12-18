In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Clayton Boyles, Executive Director of the Dubois County Community Foundation, to discuss the mission and community behind the Dubois County Community Foundation, the various types of grants and endowments involved with their organization, and how donating to the Dubois County Community Foundation helps better the community of today, and tomorrow.

Donate now by visiting their website: https://www.dccommunityfoundation.org/

