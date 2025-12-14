On December 12, 2025, at approximately 8:04 PM, Gibson County Central Dispatch received a 911 report of a two-vehicle accident on State Road 64 near the Wabash River Bridge.

Upon arriving on scene, emergency service personnel discovered that a Blue 2012 Chrysler Van and a Gray 2021 Toyota Truck had collided and there was one person trapped inside the van.

Patoka Township Fire and Owensville Fire freed the individual who was then transported to an Evansville area hospital for treatment for a serious bodily injury.



During the investigation, deputies detected the odor of alcohol coming from the driver of the truck, 25-year-old, Zachary Whittler, of Mount Carmel. At that point a roadside DUI involving a serious bodily injury accident investigation was initiated.

Once the inquiry was complete, Whittler was booked into the Gibson County Detention Center on charges of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Causing Serious Bodily Injury.