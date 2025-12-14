On December 12th, 2025, at approximately 3:52 PM, Gibson County Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 7300 block of South 950 East near Mackey.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies attempted to speak to all the parties involved in the incident, however one individual, later identified as 44-year-old, Ashley Heck, of Mackey, had left the scene.

Once located, the investigation into the disturbance continued, where drug paraphernalia and illegal drugs were found on Heck.

At that point Heck was booked into the Gibson County Detention Center and charged with Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamines, Possession of a Hypodermic Syringe, and Possession of a Legend Drug.