The Sisters of St. Benedict are set to host a trumpet and piano concert on Friday, January 16th, 2026, at 6 PM EST, at the Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand.

Presented in collaboration with Indiana University, the performance will feature Jason Bergman on trumpet and Kimberly Carballo on piano, and will include pieces composed by Philippe Gaubert, Cait Nishimura, Laurence Lowe, and Marcel Bitsch.

Jason Bergman is a trumpeter and flugelhorn player who is currently an Associate Professor of Trumpet at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music. He is an active performer and recording artist who has played with numerous orchestras and ensembles worldwide, and has released several albums.

Kimberly Carballo serves at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music as Director of the Jacobs Virtual Academy and as faculty in the Chamber and Collaborative Music department. She is an active international performer and educator, and a strong advocate for local and global community engagement through music.

The concert is free and open to the public, with a free will offering for those who want to give their support.