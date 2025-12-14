Indiana Governor Mike Braun signed an executive order temporarily waiving hours-of-service regulations for motor carriers and drivers transporting propane gas in Indiana, ensuring Hoosiers have access to critical heating fuel during a period of severe winter weather.



Extraordinarily cold temperatures and heavy snowfall across Indiana and the Midwest have significantly increased demand for propane gas, while supply challenges such as terminal shutdowns, limited product availability, and long wait times have strained delivery systems. The executive order allows propane haulers to exceed standard driving hour limits, enabling faster and more efficient distribution of propane to homes, businesses, schools, and public buildings across the state.

The executive order waives only the hours-of-service requirements under federal and state motor carrier regulations. All other motor carrier safety rules remain fully enforceable. The waiver is effective immediately and will remain in effect through December 20, 2025, unless it is extended or terminated earlier by the Governor.