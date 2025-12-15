Donald A. Eck, age 89, of Boone Township, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 7:42 p.m. on Friday, December 12, 2025, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

Don was born in Otwell, Indiana, on September 10, 1936, to Carl and Velma (Senning) Eck. He married Margaret Kieffner on November 22, 1960, in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville. She preceded him in death on November 14, 2000.

He graduated from Otwell High School where he was on the Otwell Millers Basketball Team. He attended two terms of the Purdue winter short course.

He served in the National Guard from 1958 until 1964.

In his earlier years Don worked in a woodworking factory and did carpentry work.

He was a lifetime farmer in Dubois and Pike County.

He was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Boone Township, where he served as a Sunday school teacher and superintendent and was on the church council. He served on the Dubois County 4-H Council, Dubois County Pork Producers, Lutheran Community Action for the Evansville state hospital, Dubois County Farm Bureau, Dubois County Farm Bureau Co-op, Dubois County Museum, and the Ireland Historical Society.

Don was an avid collector who enjoyed looking for things to add to his numerous collections.

He is survived by one son, Kenneth (Christine) Eck, Jasper; two daughters: Karen (Joseph) Werner, Ferdinand; and Karla (John) Brumfield, Myrtle Beach, SC; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way, one brother, James (Doris) Eck, Boone Township and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his wife, he is preceded in death by one grandson, Ben Werner.

A funeral service for Donald A. Eck will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Boone Township. Pastor Adam Ruschau will officiate. A burial will follow in the church cemetery. The American Legion Post #147 will perform military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 16, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel and from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. service time at the church on Wednesday, December 17th.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorial contributions may be made to Ireland Historical Society, St. John’s Lutheran Church Boone Township, and the Dubois County Museum.

