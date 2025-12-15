Saturday evening, December 13, Sergeant Teresa Vaal and Trooper Aaron Guzman were patrolling US 50 near Montgomery when they observed a vehicle speeding above the posted speed limit. Troopers stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver, William Stewart. While speaking to Stewart, Trooper Guzman observed visible signs of impairment. Trooper Guzman also recognized signs of criminal activity. Washington City Sergeant Tyler Holcomb and his K-9 partner arrived to assist Trooper Guzman. During an open-air sniff of the vehicle, the K-9 gave a positive indication of the presence of narcotics. Due to a positive K-9 alert on the vehicle, officers conducted a search and found suspected marijuana and paraphernalia. Stewart was arrested and transported to Washington Community Hospital for a chemical test. Stewart was then transported to the Daviess County Jail where he is being held on bond. Stewart had a prior OVWI conviction within seven years making this arrest a felony.

Arrested and Charges:

• William J. Stewart, 26, Loogootee, IN.

Operating While Intoxicated (Prior) – Level 6 Felony

Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia – Class C Misdemeanor

Arresting Officers – Sergeant Teresa Vaal & Trooper Aaron Guzman

Assisting Officer – Washington City Sergeant Tyler Holcomb & K9 Partner

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law