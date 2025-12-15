The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is hosting an Industry Day event today for interested contractors, materials suppliers and other partners as the Mid-States Corridor project enters its construction planning phase. Information on contract limits, procurement types and proposed schedules will be shared for industry review and feedback.

The Mid-States Corridor will ultimately span 54 miles, connecting I-64 near Dale to I-69 at the U.S. 231 interchange in Martin County. The initial construction segment includes approximately 24 miles, creating a modern, high-capacity route between I-64 and Haysville. INDOT has developed a delivery strategy to accelerate progress while maintaining flexibility during construction. The phased schedule prioritizes early work within the S.R. 162 to S.R. 164 segment.

In September, INDOT issued a Request for Information (RFI) to the construction industry, marking a significant milestone toward achieving the project’s goal to break ground in mid-2027. The agency began Tier 2 studies in 2024 for Section 2 in Dubois County. Tier 2 will further refine project design, determine environmental impacts and specific roadway alignment. The study is anticipated to conclude in summer 2027.

The Mid-States Corridor project is a vital investment in Indiana’s transportation network that will improve regional connectivity and traffic safety and support economic development opportunities in Southern Indiana.

For more information about the project, visit MidStatesCorridor.com.