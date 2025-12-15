The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is hosting an Industry Day event today for interested contractors, materials suppliers and other partners as the Mid-States Corridor project enters its construction planning phase. Information on contract limits, procurement types and proposed schedules will be shared for industry review and feedback.
The Mid-States Corridor will ultimately span 54 miles, connecting I-64 near Dale to I-69 at the U.S. 231 interchange in Martin County. The initial construction segment includes approximately 24 miles, creating a modern, high-capacity route between I-64 and Haysville. INDOT has developed a delivery strategy to accelerate progress while maintaining flexibility during construction. The phased schedule prioritizes early work within the S.R. 162 to S.R. 164 segment.
In September, INDOT issued a Request for Information (RFI) to the construction industry, marking a significant milestone toward achieving the project’s goal to break ground in mid-2027. The agency began Tier 2 studies in 2024 for Section 2 in Dubois County. Tier 2 will further refine project design, determine environmental impacts and specific roadway alignment. The study is anticipated to conclude in summer 2027.
The Mid-States Corridor project is a vital investment in Indiana’s transportation network that will improve regional connectivity and traffic safety and support economic development opportunities in Southern Indiana.
For more information about the project, visit MidStatesCorridor.com.
You must be logged in to post a comment.