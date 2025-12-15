Lois J. Oxley, age 91, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away peacefully at 1:25 a.m. on Sunday, December 14, 2025, at Legacy Living in Jasper, Indiana.

Lois was born in Jasper, Indiana, on March 29, 1934, to Louis and Anna (Scherle) Borho. She married Thurman R. Oxley on September 12, 1953. He preceded her in death on April 22, 1994.

She was kind, unassuming and caring, with a natural instinct for helping and comforting others. She was devout in her faith, and praying the rosary for others was a daily and important part of her life.

She was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, and the V.F.W. Auxiliary.

Along with her husband, she owned and operated local restaurants for many years.

Surviving is one daughter, Janet L. (Tom) Schultheis, Jasper, IN, one son, John (Lynn) Oxley, Roswell, GA, six grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.

Preceding her in death besides her husband and parents are a brother, Edward Bohro, and a sister, Mary Ann Holle.

The family expresses their gratitude to the staff of Legacy Living for their excellent and compassionate care.

Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper. Services will be private and no public visitation will be held.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorial contributions can be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church or to the Sisters of St. Benedict, in Ferdinand, Indiana.

