Saturday night, December 13, Senior Trooper Noah Ewing and Trooper Dakota Hatton were patrolling SR 56 in French Lick when they observed a vehicle with improper taillights. Troopers stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Cody Moffatt. While speaking to Moffatt, Trooper Hatton observed visible signs of impairment. Moffatt was transported to the Orange County Jail for a chemical test. Moffatt was arrested and is being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges:

• Cody Moffatt, 28, French Lick, IN.

Operating While Intoxicated – Class C Misdemeanor

Arresting Officers – Senior Trooper Noah Ewing & Trooper Dakota Hatton

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law