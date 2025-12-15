Heart of Jasper is pleased to announce that applications are now open for the 2026 Façade Grant Program, an initiative designed to support property owners and businesses in enhancing the appearance, vitality, and historic character of Downtown Jasper.

The Façade Grant Program provides financial assistance for exterior improvements that contribute to a more vibrant and welcoming downtown district. Eligible projects may include storefront restorations, painting, masonry repair, awnings, window enhancements, lighting, signage, and other exterior upgrades that improve curb appeal and preserve building character.

“Investing in our downtown’s appearance strengthens both the economic and cultural heart of Jasper,” said Kate Schwenk, Heart of Jasper Director. “This program helps local businesses and property owners make meaningful improvements that benefit the entire community.”

Property owners and business tenants located within the designated Heart of Jasper district are encouraged to apply. Grant guidelines, eligibility details, and application forms are available online at heartofjasper.org or by contacting the Heart of Jasper office at 812-482-4255 ext: 1152.

Key Dates:

Applications Open: Now

Application Deadline: Wednesday February 25th

Award Notifications: Friday March 6th

Completed applications may be submitted electronically to info@heartofjasper.org or delivered in person to the Heart of Jasper office located at City Hall. All applications will be reviewed by the Heart of Jasper Design Committee.