On December 22nd, at 12:15 pm EST, a press conference was held at the Dubois County Courthouse steps to announce the results of a poll hosted by the Mid-States Update group (Property Rights Alliance/Stop The Mid-States Corridor Coalition) to research the public’s opinion on the Mid-States Corridor and to share compiled data of Dubois County residents in opposition. The poll and results are listed here: https://wjts.tv/2025/12/mid-states-corridor-public-interest-poll-results-announced/

18 WJTS reached out to the Mid-States Corridor Project for comment on the recently released poll. We were directed to Natalie Garrett, Strategic Communications Director of the Indiana Department of Transportation, who provided the following statement from INDOT:



“Currently, identified alternatives are undergoing further study and evaluation via the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and very early coordination and planning is underway with industry partners. The Mid-States Corridor project remains a priority for the state, aiming to improve regional connectivity and safety, and support economic development in Southern Indiana. The project team encourages public input throughout all stages of the project.“

