Latest News

INDOT Responds to Mid-States Corridor Public Interest Poll Results Community Invited to January Public Prayer Event at the Monastery Immaculate Conception Tell City Police Honor Paige Martin as 2025 Dispatcher of the Year Mid-States Corridor Public Interest Poll Results Announced Rockport Seeking Contractors for Local Project

The Sisters of St. Benedict invite the public to join them in prayer on Wednesday, January 7th, 2026, at 6:30 PM EST in St. Gertrude Hall at the Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand.

The event, part of the Leadership Conference of Women Religious’ 100 Days of Prayer, Fasting, and Advocacy initiative, unites religious communities and the public across the United States in prayer for peace and justice.

The 100 Days of Prayer, Fasting, and Advocacy initiative focuses nationwide prayer on critical issues including justice, peace, human dignity, immigration, and the health of our people and our planet.

This gathering is free and open to all, and no registration is necessary.

On By Celia Neukam

Related Post