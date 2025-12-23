The Sisters of St. Benedict invite the public to join them in prayer on Wednesday, January 7th, 2026, at 6:30 PM EST in St. Gertrude Hall at the Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand.

The event, part of the Leadership Conference of Women Religious’ 100 Days of Prayer, Fasting, and Advocacy initiative, unites religious communities and the public across the United States in prayer for peace and justice.

The 100 Days of Prayer, Fasting, and Advocacy initiative focuses nationwide prayer on critical issues including justice, peace, human dignity, immigration, and the health of our people and our planet.

This gathering is free and open to all, and no registration is necessary.