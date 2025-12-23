According to a public opinion survey conducted by Purdue University’s Department of Forestry and Natural Resources and D. J. Case & Associates, Hoosiers support a balanced approach to forest management of woodlands in Indiana.

This includes managing forests to support biodiversity, environmental benefits, outdoor recreation, the production of wood products, and protection against wildfires.

The survey follows a similar study conducted by the same organizations in 2009.

Eighty percent of respondents value forests for recreation, biodiversity, and environmental benefits. Most respondents also support tree harvests for forest health (87%), to support biodiversity (78%), to protect against wildfires (82%), or to protect against insects and disease (91%).

A second report conducted compares the 2024 findings to those of the 2009 survey, which notes a shift from the broad ecological concerns expressed in 2009 toward specific concerns about land-use change and development.

Perceptions of wildfires or unplanned fires as a threat remained stable, but concern over use of planned or prescribed fires for forest management declined significantly from 2009. Perceptions of insects, diseases, and the spread of non-native plants and animals remained largely unchanged.

The full survey results for 2024 and 2009, as well as the report comparing these two surveys, can be found at in.gov/dnr/forestry/forestry-publications-and-presentations/, under the Forest Research Reports section.