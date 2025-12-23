Paige Martin has been named the 2025 Dispatcher of the Year by the Tell City Police Department, an honor reserved for employees who consistently go above and beyond in service to the community.

The award is the department highest internal recognition and is chosen by fellow employees after evaluating performance of duty, organizational philosophy, demeanor, and self improvement. Department leaders say Martin’s stands out among her peers for her reliability, professionalism, and commitment to public safety.

The 23-year-old Martin, daughter of Wendi and Brock Nugent and Rich Martin, is a 2021 graduate of Perry Central Junior Senior High School and has worked as a dispatcher with the Tell City Police Department for about four years. During that time, she has become a trusted voice in the communications center and a steady presence during both routine calls and critical incidents.

Her dedication was perhaps most evident during one of the most difficult nights in recent memory for Perry County. Martin was on duty as a dispatcher the night Heather Glenn was shot and killed in July 2023. As emergency calls flooded in, Martin was also grappling with personal fear and uncertainty. Glenn was a friend, and Martin’s boyfriend at the time, now her fiance, was working at Perry County Hospital alongside Glenn as the situation unfolded.

Despite the emotional toll and the chaos of the moment, Martin remained focused on her responsibilities, helping coordinate response efforts while maintaining composure under intense pressure. Department officials say that night underscored the often unseen challenges dispatchers face, as they manage crises affecting both their community and their own lives.

The Tell City Police Department says Martin’s professionalism, compassion, and ability to perform under stress made her a clear choice for Dispatcher of the Year. Leaders say her work reflects the essential role dispatchers play as the first link in emergency response and as a constant source of support for officers and residents alike.

Martin’s family stated she is very goal-driven, family oriented, and enjoys supporting her younger sister in sports and other avenues in life.

Martin’s recognition serves as a reminder of the dedication shown every day by the men and women behind the scenes who help keep the community safe.

