According to a report released by Governor Mike Braun on Monday, Indiana tourism surged past pre-pandemic levels in 2024, delivering impressive numbers for visitor spending, jobs, and tax revenue.

The report shows tourism continues to be a major engine of economic growth across the state, supporting more than 210,000 jobs and generating billions in spending to strengthen local communities and Main Streets.

Key findings from the 2024 report include:

83 million visitors traveled to Indiana in 2024, a 1.9% increase from the previous year

$16.9 billion in visitor spending, up 4.7% and fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels

$203 spent per visitor, a continuing upward trend from previous years

$3.2 billion in tax revenue generated, including: Federal: $1.4 billion; State: $1.1 billion; Local: $740 million.

More than 210,000 full and part-time jobs supported by tourism statewide

Business travel surged 10% as both group and transient segments rebounded

International travel grew 4.7%, continuing its positive trajectory

For every $1 spent by visitors, 65 cents stayed in Indiana’s economy

The full Rockport Analytics report can be found below.