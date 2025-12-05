In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Carla Striegel-Winner, Director of the Dubois County Solid Waste District, to discuss the 7th annual holiday recycling program for recycling old and unwanted stands of Christmas lights, along with other electronics recycling, the DCSWD’s tree entry into the Festival of Trees hosted by the Dubois County Museum, and additional information on recycling with DCSWD at their Processing Center, located at 1103 S. 350 W. in Jasper.

Learn what items can be recycled at our local Dubois County Processing Center by using their interactive recycling search on their website.

For more information on the Dubois County Solid Waste District and their current Christmas light recycling program, you can call (812) 482-7865, or visit them on Facebook.

https://youtu.be/QIkRkm6iw3A