The Dubois County Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) invites the public to attend its Annual Meeting on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, at St. Mary’s Church Cafeteria in Ireland (2829 N 500 W, Jasper, IN 47546). Doors open at 6:00 p.m. EST, and the meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. EST. A snow/rain date has been set for February 5, 2026.

This year’s featured speaker is Greg Brann, owner of Greg Brann Consulting in Adolphus, Kentucky. With more than 40 years of experience in grazing and soil health, including 23 years as the State Grazing Land Soil Health Specialist with NRCS, Greg is recognized nationwide for his expertise in grass and livestock management systems, soil health, and plant identification.

Greg has helped farmers improve over 200,000 acres through his practical, proven approaches. Known for his popular “Pasture Walks” and down-to-earth presentations, Greg makes learning about land management both useful and enjoyable.

Dinner will be catered by Arnie’s Catering, featuring a menu of pulled pork, honey cashew chicken, green beans, German fries, slaw, and bread.

The event costs $15 per person, and attendees are asked to RSVP by January 16, 2026 by emailing duboisswcd@gmail.com.

The Dubois County SWCD’s annual meeting is an opportunity to celebrate conservation achievements, connect with local producers, and learn practical methods to improve land stewardship.

For more information, contact Kaylee Jacob at (812) 482-1171 or email kaylee.jacob@in.nacdnet.net

