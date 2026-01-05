Daniel J. Collins, age 68, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 5:32 p.m. on Saturday, January 3, 2026, at home surrounded by family.

Daniel was born in Jasper, Indiana, on June 25, 1957, to Donald and Lou Ann (Lorey) Collins. He married Nancy Matthews on January 27, 2010.

He was a 1975 graduate of Jasper High School and then graduated from the Police Academy.

He retired from the Jasper Police Department, where he had worked for 38 years. He was also a member of the Jasper Volunteer Fire Department for several years.

Daniel enjoyed doing any activities outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Surviving is his wife Nancy Collins, Jasper, IN, his mother, Lou Ann Collins, Jasper, IN, one daughter, Darla (Jarrett) Beck, Jasper, IN, two step sons, Heath (Holly) Eckerle, St. Meinrad, IN, and Jared (Jillian) Eckerle, Dubois, IN, six grandchildren, one great granddaughter, one sister, Kathy (Greg) Schmitt, Ireland, IN, and one brother-in-law, Rick (Jane) Chambers, English, IN.

Preceding him in death is one son, Dean Collins, his father, Donald Collins, and one sister, Karen Chambers.

A private family celebration of life memorial service will be held.

