Saint Meinrad Archabbey and Seminary & School of Theology announced the launch of a refreshed logo and brand identity that reflects Saint Meinrad’s Benedictine heritage while supporting its mission in the years ahead.

“While Saint Meinrad is a place built on stability, it’s important for us to continue to look and plan for the future,” said Krista Hall, director of communications for Saint Meinrad. “This brand refresh will honor our past and allow us to continue sharing Saint Meinrad’s mission and story in a way that is clear and consistent.”

Saint Meinrad’s previous logo and brand identity were introduced in 1995, and its visual template was last revised in 2010. After 30 years, the visual system needed greater flexibility to support modern print and digital communication.

The nine-month project was completed in two phases beginning in spring 2025. The update includes a refined logo, an expanded color palette, two new fonts, a brand identity guide, and templates for print and digital communications.

The updated logo retains Saint Meinrad’s most familiar symbols. The church towers remain a central element, representing Saint Meinrad’s most recognizable landmark. Ravens, long associated with St. Benedict and St. Meinrad, represent the Benedictine way of life that shapes the monastic community and the formation of Saint Meinrad’s students. The boat in Saint Meinrad’s new emblem, drawn from the Archabbey’s coat of arms and the Seminary and School of Theology seal, recalls the monks’ journey from Switzerland to Indiana and represents the Church on mission.

With a refreshed visual identity for clarity and flexibility, Saint Meinrad continues its mission as a community grounded in prayer, committed to service, and dedicated to forming leaders for the Church.

Saint Meinrad Archabbey, founded in 1854 by monks from Einsiedeln Abbey in Switzerland, is a Benedictine monastery in southern Indiana. Home to 68 monks living by The Rule of St. Benedict, Saint Meinrad includes the Seminary and School of Theology, the Guest House and Retreat Center, Saint Meinrad Books & Gifts, CareNotes inspirational booklets, and Abbey Caskets.

To learn more about Saint Meinrad’s new visual identity, visit https://www.saintmeinrad.org/the-monastery/brand-refresh/.