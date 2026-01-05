Over fifty trees were decorated and displayed by museum volunteers, non-profit service clubs, and the communities of Dubois County throughout the exhibits of the Dubois County Museum for this year’s Festival of Trees. On December 18, the three winners of the festival were announced.

For first place, Ferdinand Flower Shop and Ireland (decorated by Angie Rudolph) tied. Third place went to Celestine’s Salute to Volunteer Firemen (decorated by Ericka Verkamp). ALASI and their butterfly tree was awarded fourth place. Fifth place went to the Military Tree (decorated by Linda Mason and Margaret Popp).

The museum gives thanks to all who participated this year. The trees will remain on display until January 10th, and volunteers will come in beginning January 11th to take down their trees.

Ferdinand Flower Shop’s Florally Designed Tree (Tied for First Place)

Ireland’s traditionally designed tree (tied for first place)

Celestine’s Salute to Volunteer Firemen’s Tree (Third Place)

ALASI’s butterfly tree (Fourth Place)

Linda Mason and Margaret Popp’s Military Tree (Fifth Place)

For more information about the Dubois County Museum, visit their website.