The American Red Cross is urging donors to make an appointment to give blood or platelets now as they are teetering on a blood shortage this winter, which could lead to a disruption in lifesaving care.

Their blood supply is currently under pressure following a busy holiday season when winter weather and packed schedules made it even tougher to ensure hospitals have the blood products needed for critical care. Without immediate action, doctors may have to make difficult decisions about which patients receive blood transfusions and who will need to wait. Donors with types O, A negative and B negative blood are especially needed now.

As a special thank-you to donors for helping address the need for blood during this critical post-holiday time, those who come to give from now through January 25th, 2026, will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LX in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The winner and guest will get to enjoy Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California, access to day-of in-stadium pregame activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare, three-night hotel accommodations (Feb. 6-9, 2026), plus a $1,000 gift card for expenses (Visit RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl for more details).

In the local area, upcoming blood donation opportunities from January 5th-31st, 2026 include:

Daviess County

Elnora 1/19/2026: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., North Daviess Elementary School, 5498 E State Rd 58



Odon 1/7/2026: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Landmark Auction Center, 613 W Elnora St



Washington 1/8/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Free Methodist Church, 1155 Troy Road



Dubois County

Ferdinand 1/15/2026: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ferdinand Elementary School, 402 East 8th Street 1/19/2026: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Scenic Hills at the Monastery, 710 Sunrise Drive 1/23/2026: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., YMCA-Ferdinand, 131 E 16 street



Holland 1/15/2026: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Holland United Methodist Church, 205 N. 2nd Avenue



Huntingburg 1/5/2026: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Teen Outback, 507 N Main St 1/20/2026: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Huntingburg Event Center, 110 East 14th Street



Jasper 1/6/2026: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trinity United Church of Christ, 310 W 8th St 1/7/2026: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Habig Community Center, 1301 St Charles Street 1/8/2026: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Shiloh Church, 1971 West SR 56 1/14/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Dubois County Health Department, 1187 S St Charles St 1/22/2026: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Jasper Library, 100 3rd Avenue, Suite B



Gibson County

Haubstadt 1/6/2026: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Haubstadt Community Drive, 115 South West Street 1/19/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, 12300 S 50 W



Princeton 1/12/2026: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Salvation Army, 202 S Gibson St 1/19/2026: 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Bethel Memorial Church, 1520 S Main St



Martin County

Loogootee 1/6/2026: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Redemption Christian Church- Loogootee, 1 Loogootee Plz



Perry County

Tell City 1/21/2026: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Perry County Chamber of Commerce, 601 Main St



Spencer County

Lamar 1/22/2026: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lincoln Trail Elementary, 13726 Indiana 245



Mariah Hill 1/11/2026: 7 a.m. – 12 p.m., Mary Help of Christians Church, 6827 East County Road 1930 North 1/12/2026: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Mary Help of Christians Church, 6827 East County Road 1930 North



Rockport 1/21/2026: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 124 S 5th St,



Warrick County

Boonville 1/9/2026: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., St. Clement Catholic Church / School, 422 East Sycamore Street



Newburgh 1/13/2026: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Deaconess Gateway Hospital, 4011 Gateway Boulevard 1/13/2026: 7 a.m. – 12 p.m., Deaconess Gateway Hospital, 4011 Gateway Boulevard 1/16/2026: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Digestive Care Center-Newburgh, 3800 Venetian Wy



Those who are unable to give blood or platelets are encouraged to consider making a financial donation to support the Red Cross’s lifesaving mission at redcross.org.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, donors can visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.