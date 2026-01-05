The Dubois County Republican Party has scheduled a caucus to fill the upcoming vacancy in the office of Jasper Mayor following the service of Mayor Dean Vonderheide, who has led the city since 2018.

The caucus is set for Friday, January 16, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at Jasper City Hall in the Pfaffenweiler Room. It will be conducted by Dubois County Republican Party Chair Amy L. Kippenbrock in accordance with the Rules of the Indiana Republican Party.

Republicans interested in being considered for the mayoral position must complete Form CEB-5 and Form CAN-12. Completed forms must be submitted to Chair Amy L. Kippenbrock and filed no later than 72 hours prior to the caucus, by 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 13, 2026.

Election forms are available through the Indiana Secretary of State’s website or by contacting Kippenbrock directly via email.

The caucus meeting will be closed to the public. Members of the media are invited to attend following the conclusion of the caucus for announcements and statements. Additional information will be released after the caucus concludes.