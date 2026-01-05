Latest News

The Indiana Gaming Commission (IGC) is set to host a free informational meeting on Tuesday, January 20th, 2026, from 6:30 to 8:30 PM, EST, at the Divine Mercy Parish Center in St. Anthony (located at 4444 South Ohio Street).

This meeting offers organizations who do fundraising and charitable gaming including raffles, pull-tabs, games of chance, raffle wheels, and more, a chance to learn the proper way to legally operate them in the state of Indiana.

Mark Mason from The Indiana Gaming Commission will be presenting this free program and explaining the rules and regulations regarding gaming in Indiana.

While this meeting is free to attend, RSVP is required and can be made by emailing stanthonyvfd@yahoo.com.

On By Celia Neukam

