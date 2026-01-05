The Jasper Chamber has announced multiple ribbon cuttings set for January 2026 in the local area.
These ribbon cuttings include:
- The Movement Studio (located at 512 Third Avenue) – Wednesday, January 14th – 10 AM
- Ziggi’s Coffee (located at 1311 Third Avenue) – Wednesday, January 14th – 2:30 PM
- Priority You Health (located at 621 Main Street) – Wednesday, January 21st – 11 AM
- Quilted Peace (located at 613 Main Street) – Wednesday, January 21st – Around 11:20 AM
