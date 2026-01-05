The Friends of the Ferdinand Library are hosting their January 2026 Monthly Book Sale this weekend.

The Book Sale will be held on Saturday, January 10th, from 10 AM to 1 PM, and the sale can be entered from either the library’s main floor or through the north side doors off of the Ferdinand Community Center parking lot.

January’s sale features a plethora of donated books, puzzles, and DVDs, along with a sale on DVDs set at $.50 each or 3 for $1. New offerings this month include many reads added to their Amish, children’s, and young adult sections.

Prices remain at $1 for hardbacks, $.50 for paperbacks, $1 for CDs and audiobooks, and children’s books and puzzles are variously priced. The friends can only accept cash or checks for purchases.

Donations of gently used books, DVDs, and puzzles are always welcome by the Friends and can be donated in a bin located at the back of the library near the basement door. They cannot accept encyclopedias, textbooks, magazines, or outdated informational books. They would also appreciate not including musty, dusty, smoky, rodent-chewed, or stained books in your donations.

Those who are members of the Friends of the Ferdinand Library will have access to the sale on Friday, January 9th, from 3:30 to 4:30 PM before Saturday’s sale. Membership pamphlets can be found at the library’s main desk, and the cost is $10 per year to join.

To keep track of the Friends of the Ferdinand Library, visit their Facebook page, where posts of newly donated items regularly appear.